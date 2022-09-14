BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A longtime employee with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office passed way on Wednesday, September 14.

Retired EBRSO Captain Wade Welborn served in various roles including uniform patrol and DA Liaison.

Welborn worked at the Central Substation until 2004 before spending the last six years of his career as the DA Liaison.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released this statement about the passing of Captain Welborn:

With much sadness, I notify you that Retired EBRSO Captain Wade Welborn passed away today. He worked for the EBRSO from October 1978 through his retirement in October 2009. Once the funeral arrangements are made, we will send out the information. Please keep Wade’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

The Central Police Department also shared these words after learning about the passing of Captain Welborn.

Please be in prayer for the Welborn family. Capt. Wade Welborn was a true public servant and will be greatly missed. God speed Sir and rest easy. We have it from here.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Captain Wade Welborn.