BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life.

Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.

She will be celebrating her 105th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 21 with family from out of town. Gray said they will have cake, ice cream, as well as fish and shrimp, her favorites.

Gray said the key to longevity is “being truthful and always doing the right thing.”