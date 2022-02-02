BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, just after 7 AM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and pedestrian on US Highway 425. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Sandra Anthony of Bastrop.

The investigation revealed a 2011 IC school buss, driven by 68-year-old Uril Smith Jr. of Bastrop, was traveling south on US Highway 425. At the same time, Anthony was walking in the roadway and was struck by the school bus.

Anthony suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was restrained and was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.