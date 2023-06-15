BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Chief of Police is addressing citizens about community safety ahead of the weekend Juneteenth celebrations.

Bastrop chief of police, Leondrio Reed, says the department will be beefing up police presence around the neighborhoods and areas where Juneteenth celebrations will take place.

“We are going to patrol the parks where we know the the events will take place at, and we are going to patrol the residential neighborhoods because there are going to be people having things at their house, you know, having functions at their house celebrating Juneteenth.”

“The Juneteenth weekend celebrations will take place at Ralph / George Park and Dotson Park. Reed says this is a great opportunity to engage with the public and work together with the community.”

“It’s a joint effort. It’s the police and the community. It’s the law enforcement and the community working together. If you get both and put them together, you will be surprised at what you can accomplish.”

Reed encourages citizens to report any crime concerns. He says it’s important for citizens to have a working phone at all times.

“If they are at home, to make sure that their landlines are functioning. And if they see something unusual, to call in and make a report. It can be completely anonymous. They don’t have to reveal who they are. We will respond.”

Reed says the department is working eagerly to minimize violent crimes.

“Any of the officers here at the police department, if you need to talk to them, they will be more than willing and happy to address any situation you may have.”

As far as taking safety measurements when residents are alone, Reed has a few suggestions.

“The biggest deterrent for crime is to actively patrol the areas and make yourself seen. We will be patrolling the areas, and they will be seen. If they see something that is not right, they are going to performing a traffic stop.”