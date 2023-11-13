BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As neighborhoods across the Arklamiss gears up for the holidays, the city of Bastrop hosted a Holiday Open House on Sunday, November 12th.

Bastrop resident Kelli Marus says it’s her favorite season of the year to share with her family.

“I like to spend time with the kids and, you know. Just have a good time.”

“I try to remember all the good things that we have in life, and to remind my students that they need to do the same,” Bastrop resident Tabatha Deshazo said.

Several businesses across Morehouse Parish came together to host the annual holiday event. Florist at the Flower Tree, Jasmine Wallace, says they offer a variety of holiday treats at the shop.

“Just to give people an idea of what they can do at home, and try to bring some wonderland into our region. We got beautiful gifts. And we got beautiful treats, definitely tasty treats.”

The event aims to draw residents and families to the downtown area and encourage them to shop local. Wallace says this is essential for the community to support local businesses.

“Majorly important, you know. Support from your surrounding area and your small town is everything. Community and family because it’s not just your neighbors, it’s your family.”

owner of the Flower Tree, Andrea Hayes says she couldn’t be any happier for the support.

“It was wonderful. And the community is really good about turning out for us.”

“Coming together for the community and taking care of small businesses and helping each other because Bastrop has always been a family to me,” Marus added.

“It’s important to support our local business. They are a livelihood, and they are what keep our communities going,” Deshazo said.

But most importantly, Wallace says, it’s all about sharing the holiday spirit with others.

“You are supposed to share God’s love and treat others the way that Jesus would want you to be treated.”

Other local stores in the area are:

Antiques and Accents

Arnett Jewelry

Down on the Corner Vintage Market

Flower Tree

Freckled Frog Children’s Shoppe

Pearce Pharmacy

Seligman’s Department Store

Sharon’s Hidden Treasures

Steve’s Jewelry

The Market

Vintage Willow Marketplace

Whit’s Pharmacy & Gifts