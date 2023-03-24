NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you need evidence that football players can play baseball, look no further than St. Charles Catholic.

And if you need evidence that high school pitchers can hit, look no further than Comets pitcher Brayden Bertucci, who smacked a game-sealing 2-run bomb and earned the win on the mound in Friday’s 6-1 victory over Country Day.

The Comets (15-4-1, 1st in LHSAA Division III Unofficial Rankings) completed the 2-game sweep after defeating the Cajuns, 11-0, on Thursday.

Bertucci went the distance, striking out three, allowing six hits, and walking none. At the plate, he went 3-for-3 with two RBIs on his sixth-inning homerun.