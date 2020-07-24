Bars in NOLA ordered to close, no take-out alcohol allowed in parish

New Orleans, La (BRproud) – City leaders in New Orleans held a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on demolition plans at the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site along with an update of the latest response to Covid-19.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Superintendent Tim McConnell with the New Orleans Fire Department, Winston Reid with New Orleans Code Enforcement, and the city’s attorney were in attendance.



Mayor Cantrell announced an additional restriction because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Starting tomorrow at 6am, all bars and restaurants in the City of New Orleans will be prohibited from selling takeout alcohol beverages. Additionally, gathering sizes are reduced to 25 persons inside and 50 persons outside. (Guidelines required)#MaskUpNOLA pic.twitter.com/3fDkZXbTvR — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 24, 2020

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that bars would no longer be allowed to reopen this Friday, July 24, when current restrictions were originally set to expire.

Louisiana at this time remains in Phase 2 restrictions.