BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Police Chief Carl K. Dunn is back in the office after COVID-19 took him away from work for almost ten days.

Chief Dunn noticed a cough on Friday, July 8, and a subsequent COVID-19 test came back negative.

The coughing continued into the weekend and this time a COVID-19 test on Sunday came back positive.

What followed were mild symptoms such as a persistent dry cough and headache.

With a negative COVID-19 test in toe, Chief Dunn returned to work on Tuesday, July 19.

The chief says he is ecstatic to be back at work.

The law enforcement veteran says this was the first time he got COVID-19.

Chief Dunn got some extra love from his wife on Tuesday as he mentioned that she gave him an extra hug and kiss before leaving.

The chief does not believe that would have been possible with having received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dunn said that without a doubt it saved his wife.

The chief continued by saying his wife and him both thanked God for him being vaccinated.

The Baker police chief plans to have another COVID-19 vaccine event within the city limits.