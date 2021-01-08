Back to Phase 1: Why New Orleans is reverting to a modified Phase I on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Mayor Cantrell made a big move to get New Orleans back on track. After a spike in cases, the city is going back to a modified Phase I.

Before we get into the Phase I guidelines, here is a breakdown of the latest coronavirus cases, which shows just how severe the cases are becoming, again.

According to the State’s Department of Health, there are nearly 6,900 new cases, bringing the total over 333,000. The number of deaths increased by 46 pushing the State’s death toll to 7, 681. The state has just shy of 2,000 people in hospitals with 207 of them on ventilators.

In Orleans Parish alone, there has been a total of 22,171 cases and 685 residents have died.

All of this contributes to the critical decision made by Mayor Cantrell and city leaders to revert Orleans Parish back to Phase I but, with a few modifications. The positivity rate in New Orleans is a staggering 10.4 percent. To put that in perspective, that’s nearly double last week’s 5.5 percent.

City Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno says, “The scale-back is essential.”

“Our percent positivity, both the way the state reports it and we report it, have doubled in a week. When you have a percent positivity rate of 10 percent, it means when you are with ten other people, it’s highly likely one of them will have covid,” reasoned Dr. Avegno.

Mayor Cantrell is reducing indoor capacities at businesses to 25 percent.

Indoor and outdoor sporting events will be reduced to four percent capacity. Gatherings will be restricted to those in the same household only. Prohibited activities include indoor activities at bars and breweries, no large gatherings, special events, or live entertainment. Those restrictions go into effect Friday, January 8, 2021, and will remain in effect for three weeks.

For more detailed information on the restrictions, click here.