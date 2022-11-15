VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 14-month-old baby girl was killed following a crash Friday night in Vermillion Parish.

According to State Police, Dior Cormier of Katy, Tx. was a passenger inside a vehicle that crossed the center line of Highway 338, drove into a ditch and struck a culvert.

Police say the car came to rest on its roof.

The driver, Jhori Danielle Peters, 27, of Abbeville, was not injured.

She was cited for careless operation, no driver’s license and two counts of child restraint violations.

Cormier, police said, was sitting in the front seat passenger’s lap when the crash happened.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

The investigation is on-going.