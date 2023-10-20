MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 15, 2024, award-winning country singer-songwriter and Franklin Parish native, Lainey Wilson, will perform at the Monroe Civic Center as part of her Country’s Cool Again Tour. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10 AM through Ticketmaster.

Wilson is a native of Baskin, La. Her Nashville debut in 2014 marked the start of a flourishing career. With an EP in 2019 featuring the hit “Things a Man Oughta Know,” she climbed the charts, eventually claiming the top spot in 2020 through BBR Music Group. Her newest album, Bell Bottom Country has been nominated for several awards. Wilson’s recent accolades consist of winning the Academy of Country Music Awards Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

We are excited that Lainey has chosen to end her tour in Monroe. We have been working very hard to support our local music economy. We just finished up our music strategy from Sound Diplomacy that looks not just at the city, but the music ecosystem as a whole in Ouachita Parish. Lainey herself is proof that our area is rich with talent. Her show at the Civic Center will continue the legacy of legendary musicians who have graced the stage. We are honored for her to play at the Monroe Civic Center and can’t wait to cheer her on next fall. Kelsea McCrary, Chief Economic and Cultural Development Officer

To purchase tickets for the concert, click here.