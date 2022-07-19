BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An 18-wheeler and a train were involved in a collision Monday evening, Baton Rouge officials say.

At least one person was injured in the July 18 crash on Scenic Highway at West Thomas Road.

The incident occurred around 6:41 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) are at the scene.

Officials say the wounded individual(s) are expected to be okay.

No further information related to the crash is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, and traffic information follow @BRProudNews on Twitter.



