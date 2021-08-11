Aug. 11 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports more than 5,000 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 5,408 new cases overnight.

An additional 55 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 11,408.

The total number of cases statewide is now 601,941.

There are currently 2,895 infected people hospitalized, and 373 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,707,020 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,755,941 (as of Aug. 9).

According to the LDH, 90 percent of the cases verified from July 29-Aug. 4 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 83 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.