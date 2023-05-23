BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Auditors report that the Louisiana Department of Education failed to comply with federal reporting requirements for the second year in a row.

The state department “reported incorrect information, did not submit reports timely, and reported duplicate amounts” for multiple subawards, according to the audit. Auditors said failing to report or misreporting funding keeps the public from having accurate information about how the state department is using federal money. LDOE was suggested to make corrections.

Overpayments were found by auditors and the state department. The audit stated that LDOE identified 11 childcare providers who were overpaid totaling $887,212. Auditors said the state department recovered and repaid $856,139 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is working to recover the remaining $31,073.

In response to the audit’s findings, State Superintendent Cade Brumley said in a letter the state department “has implemented procedures to identify appropriate personnel” in charge of preparing and submitting reporting as well as training.

Click here to view the full audit.