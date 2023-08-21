ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An ATV crash claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. in the Grande Hills neighborhood near Bush on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Reports indicate two girls ages 12 and 13 were riding an ATV on Churchill Downs Drive just south of Hialeah Drive when the ATV went off the road and struck a tree.

Both girls were brought to a hospital.

The 12-year-old later died Sunday morning, Aug 19.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it affects the whole community,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

