CROWVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 5, 2023, Attorney General Jeff Landry (R-LA) visited residents in Crowville, La. to listen to their concerns. Landry is doing a campaign tour across the state of Louisiana.
Landry mentioned that the concerns of Louisiana residents tend to be the same which are crime, jobs, and education.
This is a huge election for Louisiana. It gives us an opportunity to really recalibrate the state and reposition us at a time when people are looking for places to go.Attorney General Jeff Landry (R-LA)
According to officials, early voting will take place on September 30, 2023.
Latest News
- ‘Mr. Brightside,’ ‘Shake It Off,’ ‘Jolene’ among 2024 candidates’ favorite songs
- Firefighters making headway in Louisiana wildfires, Tiger Island now 65% contained
- Comer seeks unredacted emails between Hunter Biden associates and White House aides
- Attorney General Jeff Landry visits Crowville to hear concerns from local residents
- Republican candidates speak at Ouachita Parish RPEC’s “Stumping on the Bayou” event at ULM