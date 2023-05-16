ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Some drivers in St. Mary Parish may need to take a slight detour starting Monday, and for the next two years, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD has announced that beginning Monday, work will begin on a $25 million rehabilitation project on the La. 182 bridge over the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish. This project is estimated for completion in May of 2025.



The project will begin at the Berwick side and end at the Morgan City side of the bridge.

Work will consist of cleaning, painting, bridge repair and related work.



Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Nighttime and weekend work is also expected. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.



The bridge will be closed to traffic completely beginning May 23. The detour route will consist of the parallel bridge on U.S. 90.

Latest Stories