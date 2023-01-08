NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal crash on I-10 Sunday evening.

Early reports from the NOPD say the crash happened at I-10 East and Irish Bayou around 6 p.m.

Details on how many vehicles were involved or the number of fatalities were unavailable.

We’re told detectives and EMS remained on-scene into Sunday evening. It’s unknown if traffic has been redirected.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back with WGNO on air and online for the latest.