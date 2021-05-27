ASP: Man who allegedly kidnapped Arkansas toddler may be headed to New Orleans

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KTALKSHV) — A man who allegedly kidnapped an Arkansas toddler may be headed to the New Orleans area.

On Thursday Arkansas State Police issued a Missing and Endangered Child Advisory for 1-year-old Tytreus Robinson, of Paragould.

According to ASP, Tytreus was last seen with Tyrone Robinson in what appeared to be a white Kia Sole with Arkansas License Plate Number 119VVD.

Investigators said that Dylan Clark could also be in the car with Tyrone and Tytreus.

Anyone who sees Tytreus, Tyrone, or Dylan is urged to contact the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.