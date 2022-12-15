Corporal Daniel Story of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was honored with an award for saving a man’s life in December of 2022

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, a local hero was honored for saving a man’s life.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) praised one of its own for making the quick decision to help a man who was experiencing a frightening health emergency.

According to APSO, Corporal Daniel Story served in the Sheriff’s Office’s School Security Section, and one day, as he was providing security for a church, a 52-year-old man at the church lost consciousness.

Corporal Story did not hesitate to respond. Officials say he assessed the man and asked if the church had an AED machine.

Upon learning that it did not, the Corporal hurried to a nearby fire station, retrieved an AED, an emergency bag, and an oxygen tank.

Story rushed back to the church and officials say he administered four rounds of shock and CPR.

Thanks to his efforts, the unconscious man regained a pulse.

Shortly thereafter, the man was rushed to an area hospital for further treatment.

During the week of December 12, Corporal Story received the Life Saving Award for his efforts.

APSO spoke highly of his actions, saying, “Corporal Story, your professionalism and dedication to duty are in keeping with the finest traditions of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.”