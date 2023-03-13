At Cook-off for the Coast Saturday, March 11

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The coast of our great state is disappearing. So much that every 90 seconds, a chunk the size of a football field is vanishing.

What can you do? Here’s a delicious idea.

It’s Cook-Off for the Coast at Docville Farm in Violet — about a 15-minute drive from New Orleans’ French Quarter. It’s Saturday, March 11 from 11 am to 3 pm.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says the recipes here can help restore the coast, the Mississippi River Delta.

Right now, Bill Wood is enjoying one of the cook-off’s entries — curried pumpkin corn bisque with crawfish and andouille. Watch more in the player above.

