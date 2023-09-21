SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search is on for any and all artists who wish to participate in an outdoor, autumn event in Shreveport.

One Caddo Parish Park plans to celebrate art and nature by featuring the work of local artists alongside art workshops, artist demonstrations, hands-on art activities, live music, and food vendors.

If you’re an amateur or a professional artist and your work features nature, wildlife, or simply uses natural materials, you can fill out an application to be considered as a featured artist.

Artists from the Shreveport-Bossier area who use nature as their inspiration are asked to contact Stacy Gray at Caddo Parish Parks by emailing sgray@caddo.org or calling her directly at (318) 929-2806.

If chosen, you will be able to sell your art at the 2023 Art at the Park on Sat., Nov. 4 from noon until 4 p.m. Art at the Park will take place at Richard Fleming Park, 7919 West Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

For more information, visit caddoparks.org