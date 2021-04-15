Arrest made in connection with deadly multi-vehicle crash on the Old Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 13-year-old Janaria James of Plaquemine died in a 16-car crash on February 23.

The deadly multi-vehicle crash took place on the Old Bridge.

Almost two months after the crash, an arrest has been made in connection with the death of the 13-year-old.

Marlin Jordan, 42, of Addis, was arrested on Wednesday, April 14.

Jordan was driving a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer when the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m.

Traffic was stopped in the direction Jordan was heading and “for reasons still under investigation, Jordan was unable to stop, which resulted in the Kenworth striking multiple vehicles,” according to the Louisiana State Police,

A chain reaction followed involving multiple vehicles including one that Janaria James was travelling in at the time of the crash.

Jordan is facing one count of Negligent Homicide.

The investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.

Janaria James was also known as “Sunshine” and the 13-yer-old was remembered after the deadly crash.