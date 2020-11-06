GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the accidental shooting of a six-year-old at a Family Dollar in Ascension Parish.
Arthur Robertson has been in the Ascension Parish Jail since November 3 and is facing these charges:
- Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
- Illegal use of a controlled substance in presence of a juvenile
- Improper supervision of a minor by parent
- Possession of marijuana
APSO says this stems “from an October 1 case where Robertson’s six-year-old was accidentally shot by a three-year-old sibling.”
Robertson’s bond is set at $3,500.
- Colorado police officer placed on leave over Facebook post saying he’ll ‘beat the hell’ out of Democrats
- Advocates race to find Georgia voters who cast bad ballots before deadline
- John Lewis’ home district credited with pushing Biden above Trump in Georgia
- Arrest made in accidental shooting of six-year-old at Family Dollar
- 63 die in Juarez from COVID-19 as border city prepares for weekend shutdown