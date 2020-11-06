Arrest made in accidental shooting of six-year-old at Family Dollar

State News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the accidental shooting of a six-year-old at a Family Dollar in Ascension Parish.

Arthur Robertson has been in the Ascension Parish Jail since November 3 and is facing these charges:

  • Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
  • Illegal use of a controlled substance in presence of a juvenile
  • Improper supervision of a minor by parent
  • Possession of marijuana

APSO says this stems “from an October 1 case where Robertson’s six-year-old was accidentally shot by a three-year-old sibling.”

Robertson’s bond is set at $3,500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story