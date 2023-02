LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The bridge on Arnaudville Road crossing Bayou Carencro at the Lafayette/St. Martin Parish line will close for two months starting on Tuesday, authorities said.

The bridge will be out starting Feb. 28 for approximately two months, weather permitting, for major bridge repairs, according to a release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Detour routes will direct drivers to Meche Road, Hwy. 93, Par Road 101 and Bayou Fuselier Road.