ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man died Sunday night after his mobile home caught fire, according to the La. State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFM).

The 53-year-old homeowner, whose name has not been released pending final confirmation from the coroner’s office, was found dead in his mobile home in the 1000 block of Lena Dr. just after 3:30 p.m., March 20.

LSFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said investigators believe the fire started in the man’s bedroom. The cause remains undetermined, though possible causes could include electrical problems or unsafe smoking practices.

“Once again, the LSFM is reminding Louisianans to avoid smoking indoors and to ensure all smoking materials are properly extinguished in the appropriate manner,” stated Rodrigue in a press release. “Also, it is strongly recommended to refrain from any smoking practices when tired or under the influence of alcohol or medications that make you drowsy. In addition, all spark-producing objects, like lighters, should be kept out of the reach of children.”