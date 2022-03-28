CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 27, 2022, at approximately 5 PM, the Camden Fire Department and Camden Police Department were dispatched to the Ouachita River around the area of the River Walk for a reported person in distress. Upon arrival, authorities observed a victim in distress roughly 100 yards in the flooded river.

The Camden Fire Department launched rescue boats along with numerous civilians in personal boats to start a search. The office of Emergency Management of Miller County dive team with 12 divers and sonar service joined the search.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, around 4 AM, the search was called off until daylight. Camden Fire Department along with Arkansas Game and Fish dive team are actively searching the Ouachita River. The Camden Police Department and City of Camden Public Works are assisting in the search.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.