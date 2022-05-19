CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– A few weeks ago, we featured a fatal shooting that happened in Monroe. That shooting left one person dead and authorities searching for a suspect. Now, one of the Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted Suspects is behind bars.

On May 16, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from Monroe PD detectives about 22-year-old Damion Henderson. Detectives advised Henderson was wanted for murder and that he was possibly at a location in Ferriday, Louisiana.

A search warrant was issued for that location and Henderson was arrested. He stands accused of taking the life of Torrance Davis. Davis was shot by Henderson on April 8, of this year on Dunn Drive and succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on April 12.

Henderson was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail for Second-Degree Murder and extradition is pending.