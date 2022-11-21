MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM, the St. Francis Medical Center will be hosting a special blessing for a Prayer Cross made by Ethan Costello of Boy Scouts Troop 74 for his Eagle Scout Project. The wooden cross stands approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and will be placed in the Surgery/ICU Waiting area at the hospital’s downtown campus.

Families will be able to complete printed prayer cards and find comfort in knowing that members of the St. Francis Pastoral Care team will remember their loved ones in prayer. Ethan is a student at Ouachita Christian School and is the son of Carla and Vance Costello.