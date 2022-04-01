COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A new festival is coming to the Northshore this year!

The inaugural St. Tammany Hamburger Festival is scheduled to take place in Southeast Louisiana in May.

The festival, founded by the Team of Twenty Productions, LLC is bringing their prevalent experience in festival productions on to the Northshore. “Bringing something innovative and different to the community is

a great way for everyone to come together from all walks of life.”I’m excited to do this for this remarkable parish!” Joe Freeman, Vice President of Team of Twenty Productions

The festival is set to kick off Friday, May 20, and go through May 22 at the St. Tammany Parish Fair Grounds.

A crowd of over 40, 000 people is expected at the event.

Amanda Shaw, Tommy G., Sam Warren, Sharon Rock, Connie G, Soul Revival Band, T Broussard, and more musical acts have been scheduled to perform non-stop on 2 stages throughout the festival weekend.

Planted across the grounds will be 30 hamburger stands, carnival rides, local arts, and handmade crafts, various food vendors, and fun activities for both kids and adults.

The festival starts on Friday, May 20th, and Sunday, May 21st is 4:00 p.m., and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

Local businesses are encouraged to sponsor or participate as vendors in the first of many festivals.

Registration is happening now for the best burger contest with a $1000 cash prize to go along with the winning title and, of course, a year’s worth of bragging rights.

For more information and to register, click here.