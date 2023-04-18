BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are a college student, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has a message for you. “Temporary changes by the federal government have expanded access to SNAP for college students,” DCFS said. The benefits are available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021.

You could qualify for this aid if you are a college student who is “enrolled at least half-time,” according to DCFS. Students would have to meet one of these requirements:

Are eligible to participate in work study that is state or federally funded

Have an Expected Family Contribution of $0.

“Students must still meet all other financial and non-financial SNAP eligibility criteria,” according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

DCFS provided information on how you can qualify for these temporary exemptions as well when they will cease to be available to students. You can learn more by clicking here.

In 2022, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the “Hunger-Free Campus” bill which also addressed the issue of food insecurity for college students.