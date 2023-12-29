SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A holiday destination that combines education and technology for a unique experience for this week’s Destination Louisiane.

Tis the season inside the Shreveport Aquarium where cheery elves will greet you,

and walk under stockings to deck the halls next to plaque-eating fish, sharks, and more

“It’s for all ages to come and experience some of the creative things we’ve come up with,” said Josh Evans, “Dash the Head Elf” of the Shreveport Aquarium.

The aquarium elves spent the past month getting ready for the holidays. Creating interactive displays for families to take part in, which include funny videos, light displays, puppets and pictures with Santa.

Children watch in excitement as they learn about the many aquatic animals and their interesting environments along the path.

“So it’s a great learning opportunity as well as a family outing,” Evans said.

Santa’s helpers will also educate you about the different species living at the aquarium.

“Not only get to come here and have a great time on Believe Lights the Night, children also get to see the animals that are always on display. They get to learn neat facts about the animals because the elves are also here to tell them about them each,” Evans said.

Make your way past Mrs. Claus and her cookies, but don’t worry adults. There’s spiked hot cocoa for you. .

“Not only do we have all these beautiful decorated trees here in the Dome on the Bayou, but each of these trees are sponsored by a local business in support of a charity. What we do is hold a contest for everyone who comes into the aquarium gets to cast their vote for their favorite tree. Whomever wins gets first place gets $1,000 for their charity. 2nd place is $700, and 3rd place is $300 for their charity.

“Come experience magic like you’ve never seen before. It truly will inspire you and delight your soul,” Evans said.

The annual event will also test your ranking with Santa at the last exhibit to find out if you’re naughty or nice.

Santa may have taken his cookies and flown back to the North Pole, but he left his cool exhibits behind for others to come enjoy.

“We’re super excited. It’s been a wonderful turnout but don’t worry if you’re not able to make it to Believe Lights the Night, the magic stations will stay up until January 6 so you can come in and purchase a magic ward and still do the interactive’s,” Evans said.

So whether you’re a child filled with wonder, an adult looking for something fun and safe to do with your family, or love animals and want to learn more, come visit the Shreveport Aquarium that is open year-round with many themed events to do.