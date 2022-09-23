ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in finding 37-year-old Regis Simon (aka “Eddy Branch”) of Marksville, LA. Simon was reported missing in mid-March 2022. Information was received that he was likely the victim of a violent crime. Initially, APSO worked to assist the Mansura and Marksville Police Departments when it was initially believed his disappearance occurred within their jurisdictions. The case has now been turned over to the APSO Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation. We are continuing to follow up on leads as they develop.

If you have any information pertaining to Regis Simon’s disappearance or crimes committed against him, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000. Any assistance or information pertaining to his disappearance, the identification of the person(s) involved, or any witnesses, would be greatly appreciated.

Strong relationships between our agency and the communities we serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. We rely on the cooperation of community members and concerned citizens to provide information about crime in their communities and neighborhoods. Remember, this could be your missing loved one. Working together we can make our Parish a better and safer place to live.