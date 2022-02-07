BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. Edwards announced that the application process for the 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program is now open for college students.

This opportunity is for college and university student leaders to experience public policy in action, learn he rich history and current affairs of Louisiana government, and earn three hours of academic credit through LSU’s Department of Public Administration.

“For the past four years, the Governor’s Fellows Program has been cultivating the next generation of Louisiana’s leaders,” said Gov. Edwards. “The Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for students to have a front-row seat to the innerworkings of government and public policy. I strongly encourage any student who is interested in better understanding how government works and has a desire to move our great state forward to apply.”

The program is open to all students currently attending a Louisiana higher education institution as well as Louisiana residents enrolled in out-of-state colleges and universities. Further requirements are listed here.

Fellows will participate in a weekly speaker series, regular academic courses scheduled by LSU, and trips through Louisiana designed to enhance their overall experience and understanding of state government and current affairs.

The application is open through March 4, 2022. For more information about requirements and the application procedures, click here.