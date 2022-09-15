New Orleans, LA –September 15, 2022 – The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI), in partnership with Healthy Blue Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, announced today that applications are currently being accepted for participation in the 2022 Racial and Health Equity Learning Lab through October 15, 2022.

The Learning Lab is a twelve-month program where cohort members increase their knowledge of core racial equity concepts and receive guidance as they incubate strategies designed to address systemic and institutional racism in their organizations and communities throughout the state. At the conclusion of the program, members present team plans at a funders forum where selected proposals can receive funding and support by Healthy Blue Louisiana, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, and other funders from across the state who have a commitment to achieving health equity in Louisiana.

The first Learning Lab cohort launched shortly after LPHI and Health Blue Louisiana held the inaugural Symposium on Racial and Health Equity in Louisiana in March 2021. The 2021 Learning Lab cohort was made up of 30 individuals from organizations throughout Louisiana. Two teams from within the cohort each received $25,000 to implement their Applied Community Projects which included expanding access to Art Therapy services in New Orleans and creating training recommendations for medical providers to improve the quality of care of BIPOC LGBTQ+ patients in the state.

“The Learning Labs allow us to amplify the energy and extend the impact of the Symposium throughout the year in a concentrated way,” said Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI. “We are proud to offer this opportunity to guide the cohort members through this experience once again and greatly appreciate our partnership with Healthy Blue Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.”

The 2022 Learning Lab follows the second annual Symposium on Racial and Health Equity in Louisiana that was held in April 2022, where over 570 individuals from organizations across Louisiana explored how systemic racism has impacted maternal and child mortality, digital equity, disaster recovery, and more.

“The work Healthy Blue Louisiana has already completed with LPHI has increased the capacity to address systemic barriers and social inequities caused by racism throughout the state, and that gives me confidence that as we continue our innovative Learning Lab efforts through 2022, we will be successful in dramatically improving health and lives by making Louisiana a more equitable place for everyone,” said Dr. Christy Valentine-Theard, President of Healthy Blue Louisiana.

The application for participation and additional information about the 2022 Learning Lab can be found at RacialAndHealthEquityLA.com.

About the Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI)

LPHI is a statewide 501(c)(3) nonprofit public health institute that has proudly served the residents of Louisiana for over 25 years. As the public health landscape shifts and changes at an ever-quickening pace, LPHI’s role is to be both responsive to the immediate public health needs of Louisiana residents and to create an environment for long-term public health improvements. LPHI has four priority areas as part of the organization’s strategic plan, including Racial Justice and Health Equity, Partnerships and Collaboration, A Healthier Louisiana, and A Thriving Organization, and aims to help all Louisianans achieve their full potential for health and wellness. For more information, visit www.lphi.org.

About Healthy Blue Louisiana

Healthy Blue Louisiana is a managed healthcare provider that has been serving the state since 2012, and currently serves the state’s Medicaid, Medicaid Expansion and LaCHIP programs. Healthy Blue Louisiana recognizes the challenges low-income and underserved individuals face, and tailors its programs such that health plan members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Healthy Blue Louisiana provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their healthcare. Also, through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain healthy lifestyles. To learn more about Healthy Blue Louisiana, visit www.myhealthybluela.com.

About the Blue Cross Foundation

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation works each day to improve the health and lives of Louisianians by empowering everyday people to do extraordinary good. By building and funding coalitions of friends, families and neighbors, the Foundation hopes to build a healthier Louisiana, particularly for its children. The foundation is funded solely by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, but is a separate 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity. In 2020 and 2021, Blue Cross and the Blue Cross Foundation invested more than $22 million in Louisiana’s communities and nonprofits with programs and services, delivering more than 12 million points of service to Louisianians.