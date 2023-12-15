The Cougars earned their 2nd straight Division Two State Championship with a win over LCA in the title game.

The game turned on a play in the 1st half with just two seconds remaining…

STM Senior Linebacker Brody Latiolais picked off this JuJuan Johnson pass, and went 80 yards for the game tying score.

Brody says, “As soon as the balls snap, I drop back even farther. And then they were coming straight up at me. And so I was thinking to myself, as soon as he throws this ball, I know it’s not going to be a hard ball. He’s probably going to loft it a little bit. And then as soon as I saw it in the air, I broke on it and then just nobody was. The defensive line blocked for me, saw that. And then also there was just nobody there to stop me.

Nobody was able to stop STM all season, The Cougars finish the season a perfect 14-oh… and Head Coach Jim Hightower says it’s thanks to leaders like Brody!

He says, “And the funny thing is, there wasn’t one selfish player in that group. There’s nobody that was thinking, you know, me, me, me. It was everything we ever did. And it was about team, you know? And how can we. How can we help the group succeed? Very unselfish players. You know, our wide receivers, they enjoy blocking as much as they enjoy catching. The linemen. Did a great job. You know, just just the kind of team you dream about having on track. You know, this was a dream team.”