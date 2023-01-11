BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part history lesson and part treasure hunt, the PBS series Antiques Roadshow is returning to Louisiana to kick off its 28th season on May 2, 2023.

Fans of the show who have unusual items can enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their item appraised.

This adventurous series travels the country in search of America’s hidden treasures. Stops in the 2023 season of Antiques Roadshow will include Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio; Sturbridge, Massachusetts; and Anchorage, Alaska.

Maybe you own a pair of socks that once belonged to Shoeless Joe Jackson or a butter churn that once belonged to Betty Crocker. Maybe a quirky item you found on the side of the road is quite valuable, or maybe you paid a fortune for a piece that isn’t authentic. Either way, a trip to Antiques Roadshow, the hit PBS series that’s on its 28th season, is a good way to find out the true value of what you’ve got—unless you’ve got a real-life Velveteen Rabbit on your hands.

Experts from leading auction houses and independent dealers from across the nation will give each ticketed guest a free verbal evaluation of their antiques. Each guest is asked to bring two items for appraisal. Most appraisals will take place outdoors.

Three episodes from each city will be included in the 20-time Emmy Award-nominated production’s 28th broadcast season, which will air on PBS in 2024.

Admission to Antiques Roadshow is free, but advance tickets are required, and only one pair of free tickets are allowed per household. Enter the 2023 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW SWEEPSTAKES beginning on January 9. The deadline for online entries is March 13 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). Call toll-free at 1-888-762-3749 for more information.

A few free tickets to Antiques Roadshow also be available to fans on Instagram. Entries will be accepted on social media beginning on January 9 and ending at 11:59 (Pacific Time) on February 9. Other rules apply.