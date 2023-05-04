THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — We recognize firefighters for the large price they pay in the line of duty, but for many fire departments, that price they pay for equipment is sky-high.

While the Thibodaux Fire Department is made up of volunteers, the equipment to fight fires for an entire town is expensive. With the Firemen’s Fair funding about 50 percent of the fire department’s annual budget, a day at the fair means equipping first responders to save lives.

Ahead of this year’s event, Fire Chief Tony Boudreaux gives WGNO an exclusive look at what money spent at the fair goes towards.

“It allows us to buy equipment to protect our community and allows us to buy equipment to protect our firefighters, Boudreaux tells WGNO’s LBJ. “It plays a tremendous role in supporting the department, which also supports the community.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have one fire truck on order now. It is a Class A pumper, it is replacing a unit that was purchased in 1998 for just under $200,000. That unit today is going to cost us $750,000.”

Be it for fires, car crashes, or medical emergencies, the hundreds of men and women of the fire department are ready to answer the call.

“It’s at all times while trying to be good stewards of the money that we’ve been given,: Boudreaux continued. “It’s the task of being responsible for whether it be taxpayer money or self-generated funds that come through the fundraiser of the Fireman’s Fair.”

The Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair kicks off Thursday and runs until Sunday. See our full fair guide here.