Another staffer in the governor’s office tests positive for COVID-19

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 continues to tear through the governor’s office.

Another staffer with the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19.

That makes seven staffers who have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office released this statement with details below: