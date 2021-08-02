Another Office of the Louisiana Governor staffer has tested positive for COVID-19

After talking about the importance of wearing masks, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on at the end of the press conference updating the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. D (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Office of the Governor John Bel Edwards just released a statement saying another member of their staff has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

According to the release, five additional staffers were potentially exposed.

Note from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:

The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.