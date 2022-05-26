BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After serving the community for 25 years, BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center offered locals the opportunity to serve up some of their best nature-themed desserts in an exciting bake-off event.

The Saturday, May 21 event drew creative bakers of all ages, and their wide variety of delectable cakes, cupcakes, and brownies added to the festive vibe of the Nature Center’s birthday bash.

While all of the entries illustrated both culinary and artistic skill, two desserts stood out as the ultimate winners of the contest.

BREC announced Wednesday that the winners were:

Adult Category: Caitlin H., “Well, I’m Stumped”

Youth Category: Carter H., “Swampfetti Cake

Caitlin’s “Well I’m Stumped” dessert was a delicious-looking chocolate cake that was crafted to resemble a tree stump in a grassy area.

BREC

Carter’s creative “Swampfetti Cake” was an arresting neon green birthday cake featuring an alligator who appeared to be relaxing in a swampy habitat.

BREC

While Caitlin and Carter’s creations took the cake, everyone who participated in the bake-off proved that “life is what you bake it” by serving up winning desserts.