An alleged sexual abuse victim takes the stand in the Jack Strain trial

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, October 28, testimony was heard from one of the multiple victims claiming sexual abuse as a young boy by former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain.

Things got extremely heated in court when an alleged victim took the stand at one point getting up in court and yelling at Strain, calling him a “coward.” This caused the court to take a recess.

The District Attorney’s Office questioned the alleged victim about when the alleged abuse began. The witness went on to say that the abuse began as a boy and occurred for years. Then as an adult when he started working for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office there was a sexual encounter one time so he could get a new work vehicle. Strain gave the alleged victim a job with the Sheriff’s Office. In addition, the witness said the FBI came to discuss his involvement with a work-release program and that’s when the witness told FBI agents about the abuse.

Once it was time for Strain’s defense attorney to question the witness he grilled him about the money he and his son made in a span of 3 years, all part of the work release program totaling around $500-thousand dollars. This is something the FBI and IRS investigated.

Strain’s defense attorney tried to prove there were holes in the victim’s testimony, asking why he took family trips with the Strain family. The defense attorney proceeded to show text messages between the witness and Strain—indicating the two had a friendship.

A total of 30 witnesses are expected to testify. The trial continues Friday morning. If convicted of the aggravated rape charge, Strain could face life in prison.

By the end of the day, 3 more witnesses had taken the stand including an ex-girlfriend and wife of one of the alleged victims.