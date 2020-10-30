Amid reports of stolen mail, La. Secretary of State reminds voters to check absentee ballot status

BATON ROUGE, La. — Amid reports of a Louisiana voter’s absentee ballot being stolen from a United States Postal Service collection box in Texas, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a statement Friday morning reminding voters who have requested or returned an absentee ballot to check the status of their ballot.

The statement references a media report from KPRC 2 in Houston detailing the ballot theft, in which two bins of stolen mail were discovered in a dumpster at a Harris County townhome complex. Among the stolen pieces of mail, none of which were postmarked, were two absentee ballots. One of them had been opened, showing a vote for President Donald Trump, and was bound for Baton Rouge.

“The incident is currently under investigation by my office’s Elections Compliance Unit,” Ardoin said. “Texas election officials have made contact with the East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters, and we are working with the ROV to contact the voter and offer a voting solution.”

Absentee ballot statuses can be checked by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, filling in the appropriate voter information and clicking “Check Absentee Ballot Status.” Should a voter’s absentee ballot not be received by the deadline, Ardoin says the voter can still vote in-person on Election Day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 30 by 4:30 pm, and the deadline to return a completed ballot is Monday, November 2 by 4:30 pm. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter, or by a voter’s immediate family member.