AMBER ALERT: Two children missing out of Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA, La. — On the morning of March 3, the Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the two young boys were taken from their father’s home at 41598 River Road, in Ponchatoula.

The children were in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Louisiana plate 153AFD, when it was stolen from the residence. The vehicle is Maroon in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is also unknown.

Descriptions of the missing boys below:

Kaesyn Heck – white male, 8-years-old, approximately 5ft. tall, weighs approximately 60 pounds, blonde hair, “crew cut” style haircut

Jax Matthews – – white male, 4-years-old, approximately 3 ½ ft. tall, weighs approximately 45 pounds, blonde hair, “crew cut” style haircut

Jax Matthews was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots.

Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.

Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.