Amanda Shaw announces ‘Bayou Relief Tour’ to support those impacted by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Singer and fiddler Amanda Shaw announced a Bayou Relief Tour to support some of the most devastated areas in the Bayou Region and surrounding parishes.

Bayou Relief is a free event series designed to aid underserved areas with valuable resources needed to rebuild and recover while also offering overwhelmed communities a taste of Louisiana culture by providing live music by Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys along with complimentary food and much more.

The event series will launch in October with localized access to industry professionals that will share key tools needed to rebuild the community.

“In Louisiana, we’re known for our unique culture, rich traditions, and the resilient people that truly make our communities special. We come together to celebrate our victories and rally behind each other when we face tough times, but even strong Louisianians can use extra support when dealing with the aftermath of a catastrophic hurricane during a pandemic,” said Amanda Shaw.

“Bayou Relief was created to give back valuable resources and priceless reassurance to locals of all ages while offering a moment of relaxation to help families escape the stress of rebuilding during challenging times.”

In addition to storm recovery resources, Shaw is also partnering with Children’s Hospital New Orleans, to arm young people with effective strategies and coping skills to manage behavioral health challenges related to navigating a pandemic and recovering from a storm.

Children’s Hospital will also offer mindfulness techniques to help community youth cope with separation from friends, family stress, and day-to-day tensions.

Bayou Relief Event Series Dates:

Oct. 8 New Wine Christian Fellowship, LaPlace, LA 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 16 Assumption Parish Community Center, Napoleonville, LA 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 17 Thibodaux Family Church, Thibodaux, LA 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 23 Hammond Feed & Seed, Hammond, LA 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 24 Slidell Harbor Center, Slidell, LA Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Nov. 12 Lafreniere Park, Metairie, LA 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 21 Westbank Bridge Park, Luling, LA Noon to 3:00 p.m.



Visit amandashaw.com/bayou-relief-tour for updates.