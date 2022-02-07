LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara will not appear in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday afternoon to face charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. His initial hearing has been rescheduled for March 8.

Kamara was taken into custody on Sunday after playing in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was informed that a victim reported from a local hospital on Saturday that they had been battered at a nightclub located at the 2500 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard by a suspect police later identified as Kamara.

The NFL player was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He posted the bond and was released on Sunday night.