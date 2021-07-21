Almost two dozen illegal firearms confiscated by SWAT Team in Louisiana

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An increase in gun violence prompted the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office to go after illegal firearms.

With the assistance of the SWAT Team, “almost two dozen firearms were taken off the streets,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.







Images courtesy of St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

Tips and leads provided by the community also helped lead to arrests.

“Every resource available was used to reduce and eliminate crime in St. John Parish,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said.This initiative resulted in the recovery of 21 firearms and the arrest of 32 offenders over the course of five days.”

These are some of the charges that suspects are facing in this case:

Illegal carrying of weapons

Possession of stolen firearms

Flight from an officer

“We want these illegally used guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “These enhanced patrols will continue as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, and anytime we receive tips from the community that help law enforcement.”