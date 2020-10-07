All of Jeff Davis Parish under mandatory evacuation order

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) Jeff Davis Parish officials have ordered a parishwide, mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana coast.

All non-essential personnel must leave the area immediately, Sheriff Ivy Woods said.

Critical or essential workforce are exempt, but are expected to seek shelter prior to the onset of emergency conditions, he said.

Additionally, he said, there will be no shelters opened in the parish.

There will be buses for people who need them with residents being evacuated to shelters elsewhere in the state, Ivy said.

The buses will be leaving at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8 from the following locations:

Fenton High School

Lacassine High school

Lake Arthur High school

Hathaway High school

Elton High school

Welsh High school

Jeff Davis fairgrounds.

According to Ivy, all evacuees have to wear a mask; no pets will be allowed and there is a one carry-on luggage limit.

He said all wheelchair bound persons need to report to Jeff Davis Fairgrounds for evacuation.

The Alexander MegaShelter at LSU A, 8125 US 71, Alexandria, LA 71302 will be opened and accepting evacuees, Ivy said.

The shelter will be opening Thursday, October 8, at 11 a.m.