All Louisiana state offices closing Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All state offices will close statewide Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27 ahead of Hurricane Laura, which is now expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Laura will then move into the ArkLaTex, possibly maintaining it’s hurricane strength through northwest Louisiana Thursday morning, and then weakening into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the afternoon.

Louisiana’s Division of Administration announced the closure of all state offices late Tuesday morning.