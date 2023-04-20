NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — R&B artist Alicia Keys is bringing her “Keys To The Summer” tour to New Orleans this summer.

The announcement came Tuesday (April 18) of the North America summer tour to start June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. This tour begins only a month after the sold-out “The Alicia + Keys” World Tour ends in May.

The Grammy award-winning superstar will grace 23 arenas across the country in a new reimagined concert experience. The “Girl On Fire” singer will be featured in a 360-degree production set giving fans an all-around view of the show.

“The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!” said Keys.

VIP packages are available for the ultimate fan experience and will range from the inclusion of premium tickets to the chance to join Keys in an intimate “Soulcare Session before the show. Presale tickets started Tuesday and will run until April 20 while general sale tickets will be available at 9 a.m. Friday (April 21).

Full list of tour date: